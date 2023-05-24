Sexual assault survivor applauds early launch of Florida rape kit tracking database

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The launch of a rape kit tracking database has been deemed a success by means of survivors of sexual assault and FDLE’s DNA research professionals. The database has already resulted in the arrest of violent sexual offenders. The good fortune of the database is an important milestone as a result of greater than 13,000 rape kits went untested in 2016 because of a backlog.

This database is important basically to sexual assault survivors, empowering them to stay observe of their rape kit’s standing from assortment to trial. The database is up and operating now, months forward of agenda, inspiring different sufferers to come back ahead and record the crimes dedicated in opposition to them.

Gail Gardner, a sexual assault survivor, said in an interview with News4JAX that for 30 years, she had no thought what took place to her kit and what used to be coming subsequent. She is extremely joyful that the database is up and operating forward of time and applauds the advantages that include it.

FDLE Crime Lab Analyst Supervisor Marcie Scott stated, “Another benefit to this database besides survivors having access to this information is FTL li and the rest of the laboratories knowing what kits have been collected and what kits should be submitted to the lab.” Scott confident the general public that the database would save you a backlog of rape kits at some point.

The cloud-based database is obtainable to the entire companies concerned, together with scientific suppliers, legislation enforcement companies, and laboratories concerned within the case. Sexual assault survivors in Florida’s 67 counties can track their rape kit’s standing, obtain notifications with adjustments to their case’s standing, or if the DNA submitted has a fit.

FDLE has already added 1,000 rape kits to the database. The a success launch of this database has been celebrated and lauded, and this is a important fulfillment in Florida’s battle in opposition to sexual violence.

Copyright 2023 by means of WJXT News4JAX – All rights reserved.