Sexual assault suspect arrested in Monterey Park

A 37-year-old guy has been charged for assault with the intent to devote rape after tackling and allegedly assaulting a lady in Monterey Park on Wednesday, government introduced.

Officers with the Monterey Park Police Department spoke back to calls of a “sexual assault in progress” in the 1800 block of South Atlantic Boulevard simply after 12:30 p.m.

Police have been ready to find the suspect, now recognized as El Monte resident Rudy Barboza, as he was once making an attempt to escape the realm, in keeping with an MPPD news unlock.

The 37-year-old, who’s these days on parole, was once taken into custody and booked into prison. His bail was once set at $1 million.

Rudy Barboza, 37, of El Monte, who’s these days on parole, was once charged with assault with intent devote rape on May 31, 2023. (Monterey Park PD)

Detectives are encouraging any person with information that might result in the id of extra sufferers to touch the Monterey Park Police Department at 626-573-1311.