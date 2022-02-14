Sha’Carri Richardson calls out IOC hypocrisy of Kamila Valieva doping test

Somebody got some ‘splaining to do!

Sha’Carri Richardson has her foot on the International Olympic Committee’s neck once again as news broke that 15-year-old Kamila Valieva of Russia will still be allowed to participate in the winter games despite having a positive doping test in the last two months.

According to DailyMail, Valieva tested positive for a heart drug called TMZ (trimetazidine). From what we understand, TMZ helps improve the efficiency of the blood flow through the heart and improve endurance.

For those of you who have been under a rock for the past two years, Sha’Carri was disqualified from the 2020 Olympic games after she tested positive for marijuana following the passing of her mother. Not a performance-enhancing drug that turns you into a gold medal Avenger, weeeeee-duh, as Stephen A. Smith so famously laments.

Another aspect of this clear show of favoritism (at the very leaast…) that ‘Carri takes umbrage with is the fact that these test results JUST came out. In contrast with her results that went fresh from the frying pan into the fryer.

Here’s the thing, we understand that Valieva is teenage minor and thus isn’t held to the same standard as an adult competitor in regards to doping. A 15-year-old might not be fully aware of what she is given to take by her trainers. However, despite that benefit of the doubt, a positive test is a positive test. So, why is this any different? The Court of Arbitration for Sport explained their decision:

‘The panel considered fundamental principles of fairness, proportionality, irreparable harm, and the relative balance of interests as between the applicants and the athlete, who did not test positive during the Olympic Games in Beijing and is still subject to a disciplinary procedure on the merits following the positive anti-doping test undertaken in December 2021. ‘In particular, the panel considered that preventing the athlete from competing at the Olympic Games would cause her irreparable harm in these circumstances.

This is the same type of stuff that judges get flamed for saying about “accused” rapists in court. “Irreparable harm”…what if Valieva KNEW what she was taking? Was there even an investigation to find out?

Like we said, someone has a LOT of ‘splaining to do!