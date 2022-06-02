Sha’Carri Richardson Is On the Comeback Trail: Places Second Behind Elaine Thompson-Herah at Prefontaine Classic

Final weekend noticed two-time and reigning Olympic 100m champion Elaine Thompson-Herah rating a victory in opposition to her fellow Jamaican teammate, Shericka Jackson, and American foe, Sha’Carri Richardson.
In response to Olympics.com, Thompson-Herah achieved a 10.79 clocked time to win the race, with Richardson barely crossing the road forward of Jackson on the end as each sprinters got here in at 10.92.
The competitors befell on the historic Hayward Discipline in Eugene, Oregon, for the primary time since 2018. The venue can be the situation for the upcoming World Athletics Championships Oregon22 happening in July.
Though Richardson got here in second place, it places her again on observe to guide her manner again to being talked about amongst the game’s quickest sprinters. She had a tough 12 months since being disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics the place she was anticipated to come back out on high in a number of races.
Richardson failed a drug check on the U.S. Olympic observe and discipline trials final 12 months in late June. The sprinter examined optimistic for marijuana use and her race outcomes have been then invalidated.
Final week, she got here out on high on the 2022 Duval County Problem American Observe League with a time of 11.27 seconds. Richardson beat that point on this newest race and went up in opposition to the quickest girl on the planet in Thompson-Herah.
It was undoubtedly a greater exhibiting than the final time she went up in opposition to Thompson-Herah final 12 months in August. Thompson-Herah took first place within the Diamond League 2021 Prefontaine Traditional on Saturday, Aug. 21, when she clocked a time of 10.54. Richardson, who anticipated to make it an excellent competitors, upset followers when she got here in ninth within the 100m race.
Ultimately 12 months’s Olympics, the 29-year-old Thompson-Herah clocked in at 10.61 seconds, breaking the long-held Olympic file of Florence Griffith-Joyner. She had the file set at a time of 10.62 when she competed on the Seoul Olympics in 1988.