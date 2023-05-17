Shaggy shares feel-good vibe with ‘In The Mood’ EP – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

If you might be searching for excellent tune, glance no additional than reggae and dance-hall legend Shaggy. Known for handing over hit after hit, he has simply launched a soca-inspired EP referred to as In the Mood. After taking note of this birthday party of the Caribbean, entire with a brand new tune video for the music “Whine & Jumpin” that includes Patrice Roberts, there is not any doubt that Shaggy remains to be on most sensible of his sport.

At an unique listening celebration in North Miami, lovers have been in a position to listen to all seven songs on Shaggy’s EP, together with “Good Vibes Anthem Mood”, that includes Kes. The mix of genres and influences that Shaggy accommodates into his tune is likely one of the the explanation why he is been a two-time Grammy award winner.

One fan commented, “I love his new music. I can feel the vibe. I feel the energy. It just made me want to get up and dance.” Another famous how Shaggy’s distinctive sound has made it imaginable for other people from far and wide the Caribbean to come back in combination via tune.

Shaggy is at all times pushing the limits of tune, mixing other types, and growing one thing new. He recognizes that his Jamaican heritage has performed a vital function in shaping his sound and the way in which he thinks about tune. Growing up, he listened to calypso and soca along with reggae, which has definitely influenced his tune as of late.

With In the Mood, Shaggy has as soon as once more produced a suite of songs that can have tune enthusiasts all over shifting to the beat. Whether you are a long-time fan or a newcomer to his tune, there is not any denying the skill and effort that Shaggy brings to the desk.

