Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Shines in Canada’s Win

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s first nationwide crew look in six years didn’t disappoint.

The Thunder star exploded for a game-high 32 factors in Canada’s commanding 95-75 win over the Dominican Republic. SGA’s first recreation of the summer season was an encouraging signal for the younger star able to show he belongs with the NBA’s greatest.

His final recreation in a Thunder uniform was a 31-point effort towards the Celtics all the way in which again in March. Before the Canadian went down with an damage, he had scored over 30 factors in seven-out-of-nine video games. Questions about his damage lingering or having any long run results have been put to relaxation shortly. He picked up proper the place he left off, scoring factors in bunches and heating up from downtown.

Gilgeous-Alexander drilled 5 3-pointers, displaying noticeable enchancment in an space he struggled in final season. If he can discover his taking pictures stroke, it’s going to make Oklahoma City much more harmful subsequent season. He dipped to only 30% from lengthy vary final season, with a few of that on account of problem of photographs taken. SGA drew double-teams at a powerful price, and continued to search out methods to attain.

His enchancment in the catch-and-shoot division is essential for the Thunder. The backcourt struggled from downtown at occasions with Josh Giddey and Lu Dort in the combo too, making Gilgeous-Alexander’s leap as a shooter much more essential.

The 24-year previous was additionally energetic on the defensive finish, recording three steals and two blocks. He was in passing lanes and plenty of of his disruptions led to factors on the opposite finish. Gilgeous-Alexander additionally added 5 factors and 5 assists, whereas recording a plus-29 on the evening.

With the FIBA World Qualifiers and NBA Summer League kicking off, it’s an thrilling time to be a Thunder fan. There appears to be expertise everywhere in the world to observe together with this off season. Gilgeous-Alexander is locked into Oklahoma City’s core long-term, and has improved yearly he’s been in the league. His year-five enchancment will decide the route of the Thunder’s season.

