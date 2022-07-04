Oklahoma

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Shines in Canada’s Win

July 4, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service


Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s first nationwide crew look in six years didn’t disappoint.

The Thunder star exploded for a game-high 32 factors in Canada’s commanding 95-75 win over the Dominican Republic. SGA’s first recreation of the summer season was an encouraging signal for the younger star able to show he belongs with the NBA’s greatest.

His final recreation in a Thunder uniform was a 31-point effort towards the Celtics all the way in which again in March. Before the Canadian went down with an damage, he had scored over 30 factors in seven-out-of-nine video games. Questions about his damage lingering or having any long run results have been put to relaxation shortly. He picked up proper the place he left off, scoring factors in bunches and heating up from downtown.

