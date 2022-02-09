Shamrock Shake returning to McDonald’s in Houston

The long-awaited “Shamrock Shake season” is nearly here.

Beginning Monday, Feb. 21, the fan-favorite Shamrock Shake and OREO Shamrock McFlurry will be back on McDonald’s menus nationwide.

To celebrate the return, McDonald’s is sharing the secret ingredient that makes the Shamrock Shake green so iconic.

McDonald’s revealed Monday that #cbf2ac is the official hex code for the minty color.

Fans can share their excitement for the return of the Shamrock Shake and OREO Shamrock McFlurry with #cbf2ac and could get something special from McDonald’s.