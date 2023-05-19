



On Thursday, a lieutenant with the District of Columbia’s Metropolitan Police Department, Shane Lamond, was once arrested and indicted via a federal grand jury on fees of obstruction and mendacity to federal legislation enforcement. Lamond is accused of obstructing an investigation into the Proud Boys and leaking information to its leader, Enrique Tarrio, together with notifying him about an approaching arrest warrant and sharing delicate legislation enforcement information. The indictment cites Lamond’s common touch with Tarrio via more than a few messaging programs and call calls, together with encrypted messaging app, Telegram.

The D.C. police division has mentioned that it is going to habits an inside investigation into Lamond’s habits after prison court cases have concluded. Lamond faces up to 30 years in jail for obstruction of justice and up to 5 years in jail for each and every fee of creating a false commentary if convicted. The Metropolitan Police Department has launched a commentary pronouncing that Lamond’s movements don’t seem to be constant with their values and dedication to the neighborhood.

Lamond was once the manager of the Intelligence Branch of the D.C. police’s Homeland Security Bureau and was once in common touch with Tarrio from July 2019 via to no less than January 2021 in regards to the Proud Boys’ deliberate actions within the capital. Federal prosecutors allege that Lamond modified the settings of his Telegram app on a lot of events to make some messages delete quickly when they have been seen.

Lamond and Tarrio allegedly mentioned the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the Capitol, with Lamond asking Tarrio on Dec. 19 if the Proud Boys have been going to take part within the rally. They additionally mentioned the assault and the involvement of the Proud Boys within the days after Jan. 6.

During Lamond’s arraignment sooner than a federal Justice of the Peace pass judgement on in district courtroom Thursday, he was once put on administrative depart. He was once at the beginning put on administrative depart in February 2022 as the dept cooperated with the federal investigation into his alleged habits.