Shaquille O’Neal delivers emotional tribute to those who inspired him to become an all-time great

With the NBA honoring its 75th anniversary team in Cleveland at the 2022 All-Star Game, there were stars from a number of generations on hand, which led to some memorable moments before Sunday night’s main event, Team Durant vs. Team LeBron, tipped off.

One of the moments which quickly went viral come from the “NBA on TNT” pregame show as Shaquille O’Neal shared an emotional tribute to everyone in his life who helped inspire him to reach such great heights over the course of his storied career. As you can see from the video clip below, courtesy of Turner Sports, O’Neal offered thanks to his friends, family and former teammates for the role they played in his success.

After being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1992 NBA Draft, O’Neal went on to win four championships and appear in 15 All-Star Games of his own, in addition to a number of other individual accolades, which helped him earn a spot on the league’s 50th anniversary team as well as the 75th anniversary team.

With the type of support that O’Neal referenced in this particular speech, it isn’t surprising to see that he was able to be as successful as he’s been.