Shaquille O’Neal served FTX complaint during broadcast of NBA playoff game

Celebrities such as Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are facing a lawsuit over the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX. The case has also involved basketball star Shaquille O’Neal, who had been evading the legal documents for months until he was served during a Miami Heat-Boston Celtics playoff game. O’Neal and other celebrities are accused of defrauding FTX investors by appearing in advertisements for the crypto-trading platform. According to federal law, a complaint must be served in person or through mail, and if the individual being served does not receive the papers, the case can be delayed or dismissed. O’Neal had earlier filed a request to dismiss the lawsuit, but a second complaint was also served to him during the game, alleging that he and his son promoted an NFT project called ASTRALS before abandoning it.



