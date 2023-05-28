Sharks nearby more than we think, are not ‘bothering’ us

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A brand new find out about hopes to modify how beachgoers understand sharks.

In a first-of-its-kind find out about, researchers in Southern California used drones to look at nice white sharks — and their encounters with people.

“Despite all the statistics you hear about the probability of being bitten by a shark (approximately 1 in 3.75 million), we actually have no real statistics because we don’t know how many people go in the water,” said Dr. Chris Lowe, a professor in marine biology and director of the Shark Lab at California State University, Long Beach.

In some way, Lowe and his group are monitoring people up to the sharks.

“By gathering this data, we can better adjust those statistics about your chances of being bitten by a shark,” Lowe said in 2019. “I expect the risk to be much lower.”

“We have a study coming out next week that was done using drones to survey and look at when white sharks and people were next to each other; we’ve actually found that the risk is very low,” Lowe informed NewsNation.

He believes the find out about might alternate other people’s perception of sharks and the concern many of us have of them.

“(Swimmers) are around sharks all the time, they just don’t know it. And the sharks aren’t bothering people, to begin with,” mentioned Lowe.

The dramatic nature of shark bites and the tales of survivors, reminiscent of Hawaii surfer Mike Morita’s tale of fighting off a shark in April, captures the creativeness. It’s a good suggestion to bear in mind simply how uncommon shark bites actually are, scientists mentioned.

However, if a shark does get shut sufficient to the place it appears to be like love it might chunk, Lowe recommends a “good whack of the nose.”

“(The nose) is a sensitive part of the body. And that quite often will scare a shark away,” he mentioned.

The Associated Press contributed to this document.