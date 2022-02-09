Shaun White Olympics schedule: How to watch the men’s snowboarding star in Beijing

Snowboarding legend Shaun White says after a storied snowboarding career, the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics may be his last Games. Beijing will be the 35-year-old legend’s fourth Olympics, as he has competed in 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018.

When White hits the halfpipe at the 2022 Winter Olympics, he will become the oldest male halfpipe rider from any nation in the history of the Games. He also has the chance to become the sports’ oldest Olympic champion.

Even if he doesn’t win gold, taking home any medal will make White the most decorated men’s snowboarder ever. The three-time gold medalist is chasing potentially one last epic moment.

Here is a look at when to watch White compete:

Men’s Halfpipe Qualifying

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022

Time: 11:30 p.m.

Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

TV Channel: NBC

Men’s Halfpipe Final

Date: Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

TV Channel: NBC

