Shaun White’s final Olympic run begins

Here’s what to expect on Day 5 of the Beijing Games:Snowboard StarsSome of America’s biggest Olympic standouts will begin competing. Shaun White, the three-time gold medalist who said recently the Beijing Games would be his last competition, begins qualifying for the halfpipe. So does Chloe Kim, who, like White is a defending champion in that event.”I really want to finish my career strongly on my own terms and put down some solid runs,” White said. “If I could do that, I’ll be very happy.”The chaotic, high-flying snowboardcross also begins with the women’s competition. Lindsey Jacobellis, who missed out on gold in 2006 when she fell after grabbing her board in premature celebration, is still chasing an Olympic title.Slalom ShowdownTwo-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin’s second race at the Beijing Games ended even more quickly than her first.The 26-year-old American skidded out of control about five seconds into the opening run of the slalom Wednesday and is out of the event.That was even less time than her trip down the course lasted in the first run of the giant slalom on Monday.This time, Shiffrin went over to the side of the hill, sat in the snow and bowed her head.Shiffrin came to China as one of the biggest stars of her — or any — sport at the Winter Olympics, a dominant-at-times Alpine skiier who has been in the spotlight since she was a teenager.

Here’s what to expect on Day 5 of the Beijing Games:

Snowboard Stars

Some of America’s biggest Olympic standouts will begin competing. Shaun White, the three-time gold medalist who said recently the Beijing Games would be his last competition, begins qualifying for the halfpipe. So does Chloe Kim, who, like White is a defending champion in that event.

“I really want to finish my career strongly on my own terms and put down some solid runs,” White said. “If I could do that, I’ll be very happy.”

The chaotic, high-flying snowboardcross also begins with the women’s competition. Lindsey Jacobellis, who missed out on gold in 2006 when she fell after grabbing her board in premature celebration, is still chasing an Olympic title.

Slalom Showdown

Two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin’s second race at the Beijing Games ended even more quickly than her first.

The 26-year-old American skidded out of control about five seconds into the opening run of the slalom Wednesday and is out of the event.

That was even less time than her trip down the course lasted in the first run of the giant slalom on Monday.

This time, Shiffrin went over to the side of the hill, sat in the snow and bowed her head.

Shiffrin came to China as one of the biggest stars of her — or any — sport at the Winter Olympics, a dominant-at-times Alpine skiier who has been in the spotlight since she was a teenager.