Shaun White’s Olympic finale set for Day 7







Shaun White’s finale is set for Day 7 of the Games. The three-time gold medalist announced recently that this would be his last competition, although it almost happened earlier. He fell on his first attempt in qualifying but rebounded on his next run to avoid elimination. The U.S. ski team says Mikaela Shiffrin will enter the super-G at the Games after failing to finish her first run in each of her first two races — the giant slalom and slalom.Here are some things to watch:Last hurrahThe 35-year-old White first won Olympic gold 16 years ago. He is not considered a favorite this time, and he said last weekend this would be the end of his career.He’s dealt with an ankle injury and COVID-19 this season, although it’s certainly possible for an athlete his age to win gold in snowboarding. Lindsey Jacobellis and Benjamin Karl, both 36, have won for the U.S. and Austria in snowboardcross and parallel giant slalom.Alpine skiingThe on-the-slopes portion of what Shiffrin hopes will be a “reset” at the Olympics — moving on from early mistakes that eliminated her from two races — began under a cloudless sky with a pair of trips about a half-hour apart down the competition hill during an official training session Thursday for the upcoming super-G. Shiffrin, a 26-year-old from Colorado, never has entered a super-G at an Olympics, but she did win it at the 2019 world championships.”Being outside and switching events and doing something different — it’s a different impulse, for sure, in speed, and it’s a good feeling to be out here and pushing and skiing well,” U.S. head women’s Alpine coach Paul Kristofic said. “That’s part of the process to get through it.”Shiffrin’s boyfriend, Norwegian skier Aleskander Aamodt Kilde, described her as being “in a good state; she’s all right.”Single eliminationThe U.S. women’s hockey team faces the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals.

