Business

ShawneePoolsbusinessstayinginthefamily

May 21, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
No Comments

SHAWNEETOWNSHIP—BobandConnieSutherlandhavebeenintheswimmingpoolbusinessfor53years,anditallstartedfromanadinthenewspaper.

“Theywerelookingfordealers,”Conniesaid.“Wemadeanappointmentandasalesmancameouttothehouseandwedecidetosellpools.”

“Asalesmanaboutfivetotentimestoldme,‘Thisisyourcupofteanow,’”Bobadded.

Thefamily-basedbusinessShawneePoolswasoriginallybehindthefamily’shome.Customerscouldcomeandgetawatersampletested,buythenecessarychemicalsandgarnersomepoolknowledge.TheirmiddledaughterDeannaRoush,whohasbeenworkingwithherparentsfor28years,rantheretailandserviceteamswhenthebusinessexpandedtoanewbuildingandamuchlargerfacility.ThisallowedBobtoconcentrateontheinstallationsideofthebusiness.

“Wehavelovedbeingapartofourcustomerslivesandhelpingthemcreatefamilymemoriesintheirbackyard,”Roush,whowillalsoberetiring,said.“Wehavethebestcustomersthathavebeenwithus,many20-plusyears,thatfeellikefamilytousWehavealsobeenblessedwithloyal,hard-workingemployeesthathavehelpedusthroughtheyears,andtheyadefinitelylikefamilytous,too.”

With926residentialpools,134commercialpoolsandover1,984customersinthebooks,itistimetopassthetorchtonewleadership.ShawneePoolshastouchedsomanyfamilies,afactshownbythesteadystreamofwell-wishingcustomers,friendsandfamilywhowerewishingBobandConnieawonderfultimeinretirementduringacelebrationSaturday.

Atthesametime,manypeopleweremeetingthenewownerChadStall,Bob’snephew.Stallworkedforhisuncleafewsummerswhileincollege.StallearnedadegreeinengineeringwhichallowedhimtodesignforNASAanddefensecontractors.

“We’relookingforwardtocontinuingtoserviceLimaandsurroundingcommunitieswithsuperiorpoolcareandinstallation,”Stallsaid.“WelovedthatShawneePoolswasfamily-runandwewillbecontinuingthattradition.Mywifeandfoursonswillallbeapartofthebusinessandwe’regratefultotheexistingemployeesforstayingontohelpusplanforthefuture.”

Locatedat4580SpencervilleRoad,BobandConnieSutherlandhavemadeinnumerablememoriesatShawneePools,butnowtheyarelookingforwardtoenjoyingtheirownbackyardandspendingtimewiththeirthreedaughters,eightgrandchildrenandtwogreat-grandchildren.

ShawneePoolsownersConnieandBobSutherlandareretiringafter53yearsinthebusiness.

ChadStall,thenephewofpreviousownersBobandConnieSutherland,isthenewownerofShawneePools.

ReachDeanBrownat567-242-0409.







Sourcelink

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram