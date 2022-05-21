ShawneePoolsbusinessstayinginthefamily

SHAWNEETOWNSHIP—BobandConnieSutherlandhavebeenintheswimmingpoolbusinessfor53years,anditallstartedfromanadinthenewspaper.
“Theywerelookingfordealers,”Conniesaid.“Wemadeanappointmentandasalesmancameouttothehouseandwedecidetosellpools.”
“Asalesmanaboutfivetotentimestoldme,‘Thisisyourcupofteanow,’”Bobadded.
Thefamily-basedbusinessShawneePoolswasoriginallybehindthefamily’shome.Customerscouldcomeandgetawatersampletested,buythenecessarychemicalsandgarnersomepoolknowledge.TheirmiddledaughterDeannaRoush,whohasbeenworkingwithherparentsfor28years,rantheretailandserviceteamswhenthebusinessexpandedtoanewbuildingandamuchlargerfacility.ThisallowedBobtoconcentrateontheinstallationsideofthebusiness.
“Wehavelovedbeingapartofourcustomerslivesandhelpingthemcreatefamilymemoriesintheirbackyard,”Roush,whowillalsoberetiring,said.“Wehavethebestcustomersthathavebeenwithus,many20-plusyears,thatfeellikefamilytousWehavealsobeenblessedwithloyal,hard-workingemployeesthathavehelpedusthroughtheyears,andtheyadefinitelylikefamilytous,too.”
With926residentialpools,134commercialpoolsandover1,984customersinthebooks,itistimetopassthetorchtonewleadership.ShawneePoolshastouchedsomanyfamilies,afactshownbythesteadystreamofwell-wishingcustomers,friendsandfamilywhowerewishingBobandConnieawonderfultimeinretirementduringacelebrationSaturday.
Atthesametime,manypeopleweremeetingthenewownerChadStall,Bob’snephew.Stallworkedforhisuncleafewsummerswhileincollege.StallearnedadegreeinengineeringwhichallowedhimtodesignforNASAanddefensecontractors.
“We’relookingforwardtocontinuingtoserviceLimaandsurroundingcommunitieswithsuperiorpoolcareandinstallation,”Stallsaid.“WelovedthatShawneePoolswasfamily-runandwewillbecontinuingthattradition.Mywifeandfoursonswillallbeapartofthebusinessandwe’regratefultotheexistingemployeesforstayingontohelpusplanforthefuture.”
Locatedat4580SpencervilleRoad,BobandConnieSutherlandhavemadeinnumerablememoriesatShawneePools,butnowtheyarelookingforwardtoenjoyingtheirownbackyardandspendingtimewiththeirthreedaughters,eightgrandchildrenandtwogreat-grandchildren.
