Shelley Luther back home, recovering after brain aneurysm





Dallas salon proprietor Shelley Luther, who made headlines in 2020 for reopening her salon regardless of COVID-19 shutdown orders, lately suffered a brain aneurysm and was once hospitalized for over 20 days. However, excellent news has emerged as her husband, Tim Georgeff, has reported on her Facebook web page that she’s now back at house and at the highway to restoration, regardless of nonetheless experiencing some signs akin to loss of urge for food.

Georgeff expressed his gratitude and pleasure in a Facebook post, announcing, “The survival rate of the hemorrhage she suffered is not very good, and we beat those odds.”