Shelley Luther, Don Huffines, Chad Prather Have All Called Gov. Greg Abbott a ‘RINO’

Last year, Gov. Greg Abbott led the state Legislature in wrapping what many political observers have dubbed the “most conservative session in Texas history.” Yet not everyone agreed with that assessment, with some still craving more red meat.

In 2020, Abbott was named the nation’s best governor by a pair of conservative groups. But that same year, Republican opponents blasted his response to the coronavirus pandemic, with one soon-to-be primary challenger, Allen West, protesting Abbott’s policies outside the governor’s mansion.

Aside from “Let’s Go Brandon,” conservatives have another favorite diss to fling onto their perceived foes: Republican In Name Only (RINO). Here are four times Abbott’s been on the receiving end of that insult.

Don Huffines

Hailing from a family of car salesmen, Don Huffines is a former state senator and a successful businessman in his own right. But in his view, Abbott hasn’t been nearly as successful at running the state.

During the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas last July, the uber-conservative Huffines condemned Abbott’s response to securing the border, according to Newsweek.

“We don’t have a Donald Trump as governor, we don’t have a Ron DeSantis as governor, we don’t have a William B. Travis as governor,” he said. “Unfortunately, we’ve got a career politician that’s a political windsock, a RINO.”

Extra points for the creative “windsock” burn there, Huffines.



Chad Prather

This cowboy-hat-wearin’ conservative comedian doesn’t like the cut of Abbott’s jib, either.

In a forum last month, gubernatorial candidate Prather squared off with Huffines and former Republican Party of Texas Chair Allen West, who’s also in the primary race. But soon enough, the topic turned to their mutual foe, and Prather let ‘er rip when describing why he chose to challenge the incumbent.

“When I announced back in July of 2020 that I was going to run for governor in the state of Texas to try to primary Greg Abbott, a lot of people were waiting for the punch line,” he said, according to KLTV. “They wanted to know if this was a joke. It’s not a popularity contest. And it’s certainly not a get-rich-quick scheme. This is not the kind of popularity or riches you want to go after.

“Running a statewide race is very, very difficult,” he continued. “It’s an uphill climb, especially against a swampland ‘RINO’ like Greg Abbott.”

Shelley Luther

Given that she’s spent the better part of two years criticizing Abbott, this one doesn’t come as much of a shock.

Shelley Luther, the Dallas hair salon owner who’s now running for state representative, was briefly jailed in 2020 after she defied a governor’s order to close shop in an effort to slow COVID transmissions. Ever since, she’s attacked Abbott with a vengeance, including during an unsuccessful bid for state Senate later that same year.

Tonight my opponent bragged about his endorsement from Rino @GovAbbott, then flipped to say he’s going to push back against his executive orders. He compared it to arguing with his wife. #DrainTheSwamp #couragetostand — Shelley Luther (@ShelleyLuther) December 4, 2020

“Tonight my opponent bragged about his endorsement from Rino @GovAbbott, then flipped to say he’s going to push back against his executive orders,” she in a December 2020 tweet. “He compared it to arguing with his wife.”

Aaron Sorrells

A business owner and GOP candidate for lieutenant governor, Fort Worth’s Aaron Sorrells wasn’t too happy to hear that Abbott had decided to run for reelection. After the far-right Newsmax tweeted that the governor had announced his candidacy, Sorrells had this to say: “It’s time Texans see Abbott for who he is: a RINO just looking to keep his seat.”

It’s time Texans see Abbott for who he is: a RINO just looking to keep his seat. https://t.co/pPnvlMdqYw — Aaron Sorrells (@sorrells4texas) January 10, 2022

OK, we’re sure that some of you out there would agree with these arguments, and it’s true that Abbott’s no donkey. But considering his devotion to former President Donald Trump, we certainly wouldn’t call him a RINO either.