Sheriff: Bank robbery suspect dies after police chase, crash

NASHVILLE, N.C. — A person suspected of robbing banks in North Carolina and South Carolina died in a automotive crash on Friday night time following a police chase and a “pressured cease” by a sheriff’s deputy in North Carolina, authorities stated Saturday afternoon.

The sheriff’s deputy performed the “pressured cease” maneuver along with his police car on Interstate 95 as a result of the person was driving at harmful speeds in his small SUV and wouldn’t pull over, Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone stated at a information convention.

Stone stated the maneuver is used to get a car off a roadway “as quickly as attainable” in harmful circumstances. The person was driving on moist roads in direction of the communities of Rocky Mount and Nashville, the sheriff stated.

Stone stated the maneuver was “not a ramming a method, it was a delicate motion.”

“The car of the suspect went off the left shoulder of highway, traveled a ways down the highway, and at the moment he ended up in opposition to a tree and was partially ejected,” Stone stated. “The 2 deputies on the scene rendered first help by giving CPR.”

Stone stated the person was not sporting a seatbelt. He was recognized as Thomas Lester Ketelsen, 60, of Conover, North Carolina, about an hour’s drive northwest of Charlotte.

The sheriff stated Ketelsen was suspected of robbing a financial institution in Conover on Thursday in addition to one other financial institution on Friday in Summerville, South Carolina, which is exterior of Charleston. A fugitive warrant was issued to the U.S. Marshals Service for Ketelsen, who was already on federal probation for earlier convictions, Stone stated.

Ketelsen was driving a silver Honda on Friday that authorities had linked to a suspected financial institution theft, Stone stated. And it was seen driving north on I-95 on Friday night in North Carolina’s Robeson County, which is close to the South Carolina line.

At about 10:40 p.m., deputes in Nash County tried to tug the car over, Stone stated.

“The suspect had slowed right down to beneath the posted pace restrict,” Stone stated. ”And when the deputies bought behind him, activated their blue lights and sirens, he accelerated and continued on.”