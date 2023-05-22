Sheriff’s Department reports cellmate killed man at West Valley Detention Center

An Upland man has been charged with murder for allegedly killing his cellmate in the West Valley Detention Center.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release that Marco Antonio Lopez-Hernandez, age 26, killed Adam Adams, a 56-year-old from Upland, who was found unresponsive on the cell floor after four minutes before 5 a.m. on Sunday.

Despite attempts to save his life, Adams was declared deceased.

The cause of death or potential reason for the attack was not disclosed by the authorities.

If you have any information, please contact Deputy Charlie Lopez at 909-890-4904.

For anonymous tips, call We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or visit wetip.com.