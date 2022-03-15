Sheriff’s Office: 2 deputies shot during SWAT arrest attempt

Authorities say two Pierce County deputies had been shot south of Tacoma, Washington, and brought to a hospital for therapy

TACOMA, Wash. — Two Pierce County sheriff’s deputies had been shot Tuesday south of Tacoma, Washington, and brought to a hospital for therapy, authorities mentioned.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Division mentioned on Twitter simply after midday Tuesday that heavy police exercise was occurring on the 19000 block of Pacific Avenue South close to Spanaway.

The Information Tribune stories the capturing occurred when a SWAT staff tried to arrest somebody for investigation of a felony assault and that the particular person deputies had been arresting had been detained.

Sheriff’s division spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss instructed the newspaper the officers’ situations had been unknown. Moss mentioned he didn’t know if there have been photographs exchanged between deputies and the particular person arrested.

The capturing prompted a big police response that closed Pacific Avenue South in each instructions.

Victor Perez, 51, instructed the newspaper he was at his display screen printing and embroidery enterprise on Pacific Avenue when he heard sirens and noticed patrol vehicles dashing to the scene. He mentioned he heard yells from throughout the road, however he didn’t hear gunshots.

The Pierce County Drive Investigation Group will probably be investigating the incident, based on the sheriff’s division.

No additional data was instantly obtainable.