Shigan Quantum Technologies IPO Date, Review, Price, Form & Market Lot Details

Shigan Quantum Technologies SME IPO to open on February 28 and will close on March 03, 2022. Shigan Quantum Technologies is an alternative fuel system solution provider for automotive, locomotive, and stationary engine applications (LNG, CNG, and Hydrogen Fuel Kit Systems). They are the only company in India that completely indigenized BS-VI + OBD-II CNG fuel system, to provide advanced technology at Indian price, for Indian Automotive OE customers. They also ventured their business in Fire Detection & Alarm systems. They are exporting their alternative fuel systems to New Jersey, Sweden, Canada, Australia, and Italy. Some of their customers are Tata, VE Commercial Vehicles, Eicher, JBM Group, Mahindra, BAXY, Ashok Leyland, etc.
Shigan Quantum Technologies IPO Review
Shigan Quantum Technologies IPO Date & Price Band
|IPO Open:
| 28 February 2022
|IPO Close:
| 03 March 2022
|IPO Size:
|Approx ₹22.70 Crores
|Face Value:
|₹10 Per Equity Share
|Price Band:
|₹50 Per Equity Share
|Listing on:
| NSE SME
|Retail Quota:
|50%
|NII Quota:
|50%
|DRHP Draft Prospectus:
| Click Here
|RHP Draft Prospectus:
| Click Here
Shigan Quantum Technologies IPO Market Lot
The Shigan Quantum Technologies IPO minimum market lot is 3000 shares with ₹150,000 application amount.
|IPO Lot Size:
| Minimum 3000 Shares for 1 lot
|Minimum Amount:
| ₹150,000 for 1 lot
Shigan Quantum Technologies IPO Time Table, Allotment & Listing
The Shigan Quantum Technologies IPO date is 28 February 2022 and the IPO close date is 03 March 2022. The allotment date is 08 March 2022 and the IPO may list on 11 March 2022.
|IPO Open Date:
| 28 February 2022
|IPO Close Date:
|03 February 2022
|Basis of Allotment:
|08 March 2022
|Refunds:
| 09 March 2022
|Credit to Demat Account:
| 10 March 2022
|IPO Listing Date:
| 11 March 2022
Shigan Quantum Technologies IPO Form
How to apply the Shigan Quantum Technologies IPO? You can apply Shigan Quantum Technologies IPO via ASBA available in your bank account. Just go to the online bank login and apply via your bank account by selecting the Shigan Quantum Technologies IPO in the Invest section. The other option you can apply Shigan Quantum Technologies IPO via IPO forms download via NSE website. Check out the Shigan Quantum Technologies forms – click NSE IPO Forms download, fill and submit in your bank or with your broker.
Shigan Quantum Technologies Company Financial Report
|₹ in Crores
|Revenue
|Expense
|PAT
|2019
|₹69.08
|₹65.32
|₹2.66
|2020
|₹72.79
|₹68.85
|₹2.92
|2021
|₹96.02
|₹91.30
|₹3.51
|2022 – 7M
|₹64.40
|₹60.52
|₹2.89
Company Promoters
- Mr. Shishir Agrawal
- Mr. Gagan Agrawal
- Shigan Autotronics Private Limited
- SA Shigan Trust
- GA Shigan Trust
Shigan Quantum Technologies IPO Registrar
KFintech Private Limited
Phone: 04067162222, 04079611000
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://karisma.kfintech.com/
Shigan Quantum Technologies IPO Lead Managers
- Finshore Management Services Limited
Company Address
Shigan Quantum Technologies Limited
Shyam Kunj, 183-A, Sainik Farms,
Western Avenue, New Delhi-110062
Phone: +91-9818162569
Email: [email protected]
Website: http://www.shigan-quantum.com/
Shigan Quantum Technologies IPO FAQs
What is Shigan Quantum Technologies IPO?
Shigan Quantum Technologies IPO is an NSE SME IPO. They are going to raise ₹22.70 Crores via IPO. The issue is priced at ₹50 per equity share. The IPO is to be listed on NSE.
When Shigan Quantum Technologies IPO will open?
The IPO is to open on 28 February 2022 for NII, and Retail Investors.
What is Shigan Quantum Technologies IPO Investors Portion?
The investors’ portion for NII is 50%, and Retail is 50%.
How to Apply the Shigan Quantum Technologies IPO?
You can apply Shigan Quantum Technologies IPO via ASBA online via your bank account. You can also apply for ASBA online via UPI through your stock brokers. You can also apply via your stock brokers by filling up the offline form.
What is Shigan Quantum Technologies IPO Size?
Shigan Quantum Technologies IPO size is ₹20.23 crores.
What is Shigan Quantum Technologies IPO Price Band?
Shigan Quantum Technologies IPO Price Band is ₹50 per equity share.
What is Shigan Quantum Technologies IPO Minimum and Maximum Lot Size?
The IPO bid is 3000 shares with ₹150,000.
What is Shigan Quantum Technologies IPO Allotment Date?
Shigan Quantum Technologies IPO allotment date is 08 March 2022.
What is Shigan Quantum Technologies IPO Listing Date?
Shigan Quantum Technologies IPO listing date is 11 March 2022. The IPO to list on NSE SME.
Note: The Shigan Quantum Technologies IPO details are announced officially. The IPO grey market premium (Shigan Quantum Technologies IPO Premium) is updated on the respective page. You can check our IPO grey market page for daily updates.)
