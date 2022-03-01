Finance

Shigan Quantum Technologies IPO Date, Review, Price, Form & Market Lot Details

March 1, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
Shigan Quantum Technologies SME IPO to open on February 28 and will close on March 03, 2022. Shigan Quantum Technologies is an alternative fuel system solution provider for automotive, locomotive, and stationary engine applications (LNG, CNG, and Hydrogen Fuel Kit Systems). They are the only company in India that completely indigenized BS-VI + OBD-II CNG fuel system, to provide advanced technology at Indian price, for Indian Automotive OE customers. They also ventured their business in Fire Detection & Alarm systems. They are exporting their alternative fuel systems to New Jersey, Sweden, Canada, Australia, and Italy. Some of their customers are Tata, VE Commercial Vehicles, Eicher, JBM Group, Mahindra, BAXY, Ashok Leyland, etc.

Shigan Quantum Technologies is an NSE SME IPO and they are going to raise ₹22.70 crores via SME IPO. The IPO price band is fixed at ₹50 with a market lot of 3000 shares. Check out Shigan Quantum Technologies IPO date, price band, and market lot details.

Shigan Quantum Technologies IPO Review

Shigan Quantum Technologies IPO Date & Price Band

 IPO Open: 28 February 2022
 IPO Close: 03 March 2022
 IPO Size: Approx ₹22.70 Crores
 Face Value: ₹10 Per Equity Share
 Price Band: ₹50 Per Equity Share
 Listing on: NSE SME
 Retail Quota: 50%
 NII Quota: 50%
 DRHP Draft Prospectus: Click Here
 RHP Draft Prospectus: Click Here

Shigan Quantum Technologies IPO Market Lot

The Shigan Quantum Technologies IPO minimum market lot is 3000 shares with ₹150,000 application amount.

 IPO Lot Size: Minimum 3000 Shares for 1 lot
 Minimum Amount: ₹150,000 for 1 lot

Shigan Quantum Technologies IPO Time Table, Allotment & Listing

The Shigan Quantum Technologies IPO date is 28 February 2022 and the IPO close date is 03 March 2022. The allotment date is 08 March 2022 and the IPO may list on 11 March 2022.

 IPO Open Date: 28 February 2022
 IPO Close Date: 03 February 2022
 Basis of Allotment: 08 March 2022
 Refunds: 09 March 2022
 Credit to Demat Account: 10 March 2022
 IPO Listing Date: 11 March 2022

Shigan Quantum Technologies IPO Form

How to apply the Shigan Quantum Technologies IPO? You can apply Shigan Quantum Technologies IPO via ASBA available in your bank account. Just go to the online bank login and apply via your bank account by selecting the Shigan Quantum Technologies IPO in the Invest section. The other option you can apply Shigan Quantum Technologies IPO via IPO forms download via NSE website. Check out the Shigan Quantum Technologies forms – click NSE IPO Forms download, fill and submit in your bank or with your broker.

Shigan Quantum Technologies Company Financial Report

  ₹ in Crores
RevenueExpensePAT
2019₹69.08₹65.322.66
2020₹72.79₹68.852.92
2021₹96.02₹91.303.51
2022 – 7M₹64.40₹60.522.89

Company Promoters

  • Mr. Shishir Agrawal
  • Mr. Gagan Agrawal
  • Shigan Autotronics Private Limited
  • SA Shigan Trust
  • GA Shigan Trust

Shigan Quantum Technologies IPO Registrar

KFintech Private Limited

Phone: 04067162222, 04079611000

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://karisma.kfintech.com/

Note: Check Shigan Quantum Technologies IPO allotment status on KFintech website allotment URL. Click Here

Shigan Quantum Technologies IPO Lead Managers

  • Finshore Management Services Limited

Company Address

Shigan Quantum Technologies Limited

Shyam Kunj, 183-A, Sainik Farms,

Western Avenue, New Delhi-110062

Phone: +91-9818162569

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.shigan-quantum.com/

Shigan Quantum Technologies IPO FAQs

What is Shigan Quantum Technologies IPO?

Shigan Quantum Technologies IPO is an NSE SME IPO. They are going to raise ₹22.70 Crores via IPO. The issue is priced at ₹50 per equity share. The IPO is to be listed on NSE.

When Shigan Quantum Technologies IPO will open?

The IPO is to open on 28 February 2022 for NII, and Retail Investors.

What is Shigan Quantum Technologies IPO Investors Portion?

The investors’ portion for NII is 50%, and Retail is 50%.

How to Apply the Shigan Quantum Technologies IPO?

You can apply Shigan Quantum Technologies IPO via ASBA online via your bank account. You can also apply for ASBA online via UPI through your stock brokers. You can also apply via your stock brokers by filling up the offline form.

How to Apply the Shigan Quantum Technologies IPO through Zerodha?

Log in to Console in Zerodha Website or in Application. Go to Portfolio and Click on IPO. You will see the IPO Name “Shigan Quantum Technologies”. Click on Bid Button. Enter your UPI ID, Quantity, and Price. Submit IPO Application Form. Now go to your UPI App on Net Banking or BHIM App to Approve the mandate. Open Demat Account with Zerodha.

How to Apply the Shigan Quantum Technologies IPO through Upstox?

Log in to Upstox Application with your credentials. Select the IPO. You will see the IPO Name “Shigan Quantum Technologies”. Click on Bid Button. Confirm your application. Now go to your UPI App on Net Banking or BHIM App to Approve – mandate. Open Demat Account with Upstox.

What is Shigan Quantum Technologies IPO Size?

Shigan Quantum Technologies IPO size is ₹20.23 crores.

What is Shigan Quantum Technologies IPO Price Band?

Shigan Quantum Technologies IPO Price Band is ₹50 per equity share.

What is Shigan Quantum Technologies IPO Minimum and Maximum Lot Size?

The IPO bid is 3000 shares with ₹150,000.

What is Shigan Quantum Technologies IPO Allotment Date?

Shigan Quantum Technologies IPO allotment date is 08 March 2022.

What is Shigan Quantum Technologies IPO Listing Date?

Shigan Quantum Technologies IPO listing date is 11 March 2022. The IPO to list on NSE SME.

Note: The Shigan Quantum Technologies IPO details are announced officially. The IPO grey market premium (Shigan Quantum Technologies IPO Premium) is updated on the respective page. You can check our IPO grey market page for daily updates.)



