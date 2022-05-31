Shoemaker Mile 2022 predictions, odds, field: Horse racing insider reveals top picks, bets for Monday, May 30

The Michael McCarthy-trained Easy Like Strait will attempt to finish a five-race shedding streak when he leaves the beginning gate within the 2022 Shoemaker Mile on Memorial Day at Santa Anita Park. A son of Midnight Lute, Easy Like Strait has not gained since going gate-to-wire to win final yr’s Shoemaker Mile over Say the Phrase. In 5 races since, he has completed second 4 occasions and third as soon as.
For Monday, Easy Like Strait has been put in because the 4-5 morning-line favourite within the 2022 Shoemaker Mile odds. The Phil D’Amato-trained Rely Once more is the 5-2 second selection within the six-horse Shoemaker Mile discipline. Submit time for the $500,000 race is 6:18 p.m. ET. With an achieved discipline set to enter the beginning gate on Monday, you may need to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Shoemaker Mile picks.
Few folks in racing are as linked as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has offered racing evaluation for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders’ Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Previous to her tv profession, she labored for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She is also married to Santa Anita-based coach Ryan Hanson.
She additionally has super handicapping chops. Within the 2011 Kentucky Derby, she accurately tabbed Animal Kingdom to win at a hefty 21-1. Within the 2017 Breeders’ Cup, she nailed 11-1 lengthy shot Wuheida to win the Filly and Mare Turf. Final yr, in a wide-open Kentucky Derby, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the end line first, because the winner at 12-1. And in Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager this yr, she instructed a play on All Different 3-Yr-Olds, which cashed at 18-1 when Wealthy Strike gained the Derby.
Since becoming a member of SportsLine in November, her picks have cashed within the Breeders’ Cup Traditional, Breeders’ Cup Turf Dash, Sham Stakes, El Camino Actual Derby, San Felipe Stakes, Santa Anita Handicap, Kentucky Oaks and Preakness Stakes. Anybody who has adopted her is approach up.
Now, Yu has handicapped the 2022 Shoemaker Mile odds, made her picks and constructed her bets.
Prime Shoemaker Mile picks
After going by way of the previous performances of each horse within the discipline, Yu is taking a stand in opposition to Masteroffoxhounds, who’s 5-1 on the morning line, behind solely Easy Like Strait and Rely Once more. A son of Struggle Entrance, Masteroffoxhounds is coming off one among his greatest profession performances, a runner-up end within the Grade 2 Charles Whittingham Stakes on April 30 at Santa Anita. He has now gone six straight races and not using a win.
Since breaking his maiden, Masteroffoxhounds has not gained a race shorter than 1 1/Four miles. The Shoemaker is one mile. “This 5-year-old appears to choose extra actual property,” she says. Yu doesn’t have Masteroffoxhounds in any of her wagers.
How one can make Shoemaker Mile picks
Yu's prime choose is a horse who "is as sport as they arrive." She is also excessive on an "inconsistent runner" on Monday.
So who wins the 2022 Shoemaker Mile? What lengthy shot is a must-back? And the way has Yu constructed his wagers? Take a look at the newest Shoemaker Mile odds beneath
