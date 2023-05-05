Shohei Ohtani joins Babe Ruth in exclusive club with 500 strikeouts as a pitcher and 100 homers as a hitter

On Wednesday evening, Shohei Ohtani accomplished a vital profession milestone, showcasing his prowess as a participant with multidimensional skills. The Los Angeles Angels’ two-way celebrity recorded an excellent 13 strikeouts in opposition to the St. Louis Cardinals (LAA 6, STL 4), making it a career-high tie for him. Ohtani’s five hundredth strikeout used to be on the expense of Nolan Arenado.

Ohtani has joined Babe Ruth as the one gamers in baseball historical past to have accomplished 500 strikeouts as a pitcher and 100 house runs as a hitter. Ohtani recently has 134 profession house runs as a hitter. Here is a clip of him reaching his five hundredth profession strikeout:

Ohtani displayed a enthralling efficiency right through Wednesday’s recreation, putting out 13 batters in simply 5 innings of play, however his pitching prowess used to be now not sufficient to discourage 4 runs on 5 hits and a stroll by way of the opposition. He additionally suffered two homers in spite of his spectacular strikeout depend.

That being stated, Wednesday’s 13-strikeout recreation used to be Ohtani’s thirteenth recreation with double-digit strikeouts since remaining season, with two extra video games than another pitcher. Additionally, right through that point, Ohtani has hit 41 house runs, cementing his place as a once-in-a-lifetime participant in the game of baseball.

Despite his tricky get started in Wednesday’s recreation, Ohtani nonetheless has an excellent season, proudly owning a 2.54 ERA with 59 strikeouts in 39 innings, together with going 3 for five with a double and an RBI in the sport with a .307/.365/.553 slash line and seven house runs to his identify.