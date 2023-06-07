Shooting after high school graduation kills 2, injures 5

News is reporting that a tragic shooting took place in Richmond, Virginia after a high school graduation ceremony. Two individuals lost their lives, while five others were injured, with one person being in critical condition. Nicole Sganga provides more details on the incident. Stay up-to-date by enabling browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting. Don’t wait, turn them on now.

HTML tags:

– for ” News”

– for “tragic”

–

after “One person is in critical condition.”

– for “Stay up-to-date”

– for “Don’t wait”



