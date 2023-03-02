Shooting at Fort Worth apartment: Man arrested, woman injured





FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police say they have got arrested a person who was once at the run after capturing at his female friend Wednesday evening.

According to police, the officer was once running safety at the condominium after they heard gunshots and noticed an armed guy leaving the scene.

Officers spoke with a the sufferer who mentioned she were courting the suspect. She advised police that he confirmed as much as her condominium they usually have been arguing when he shot at her more than one instances.

The sufferer was once shot in her toe and he or she left the condominium for her protection. Police mentioned the suspect then threatened any other woman within the condominium ahead of he was once observed working off.

Fort Worth police then created a fringe to search for the person. Shortly ahead of 9 a.m., he was once discovered about two miles away, hiding in a creek mattress on South Riverside Drive.

Police mentioned the suspect was once arrested and despatched to a health facility for some minor accidents he had whilst fleeing the scene.

The sufferer was once handled at the scene. Police mentioned her damage wasn’t life-threatening.

No different information is to be had.

tale via Source link