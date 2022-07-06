Shooting at Oklahoma hospital kills four, injures others, police say

TULSA, Okla. – A taking pictures at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma, resulted in a number of accidents and casualties Wednesday afternoon, in response to the Tulsa Police Department.

Officers responded after experiences got here in a few man armed with a rifle at the Natalie Building within the hospital, police mentioned.

The division confirmed the shooter is lifeless. Investigators mentioned they imagine the dying was a suicide.

A deputy acknowledged 4 others have been killed except for the gunman, regardless of a three-minute response time by police.

The deputy added that the shooter appeared to have fired each a handgun and a rifle in the course of the taking pictures.

According to the Associated Press, Tulsa police Capt. Richard Meulenberg mentioned a number of folks have been wounded and that “some unfortunately were killed,” calling the scene “catastrophic.”

Residents have been requested to keep away from the world as officers proceed to clear the constructing, with relations and buddies being informed to go to the close by Memorial High School for a reunification website.

“Officers are currently going through every room in the building checking for additional threats,” police mentioned.

This is an ongoing investigation. News 6 will present updates as they change into obtainable.