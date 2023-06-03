Shooting at San Antonio soccer game sends one person to the hospital, SAPD says

On the southeast aspect of San Antonio, a taking pictures came about all over a soccer game on Friday evening, with one person being taken to the health center in vital situation. The incident came about at round 10 p.m. on the 3600 block of Roland Avenue. Allegedly, an altercation came about between spectators that turned into bodily, and all over the dispute, anyone pulled out a gun and started taking pictures.

A person was once hit in the chest and was once in an instant transported to an area health center in a vital situation. A helicopter was once provide at the scene and reported on a couple of police gadgets showing to converge on the soccer box. Many civilian vehicles stuffed the parking zone along a number of police automobiles. Police say that the shooter escaped on foot and remains to be at huge.

No different accidents had been reported, and the investigation remains to be ongoing.

