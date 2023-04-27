Florida

Shooting hospitalizes victim on Park Windsor Dr in Fort Myers

April 27, 2023
Credit WINK News.

Fort Myers police are in quest of information on a Wednesday evening capturing that left a victim in the health center.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, the capturing came about at an cope with on Park Windsor Drive. The incident was once remoted, and there’s no danger to the general public.

Anyone with information concerning the investigation can touch FMPD at (239) 321-7700 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

