Shooting in West Dallas leaves 1 dead

DALLAS – Dallas police are investigating a lethal capturing in West Dallas Friday evening that additionally injured a lady.
The capturing occurred simply earlier than 11:40 p.m., in the 3400 block of N. Winnetka Avenue.
Responding officers met with 26-year-old Christopher Johnson who stated he shot somebody, and it was later discovered to be 25-year-old Gavino Lorta.
In accordance with police, Lorta and his brother went to the home Johnson was standing in entrance of and began pointing weapons at him.
Johnson then acquired a gun from his automobile and fired in their course.
Lorta was hit in the shoulder. He was pushed to a hospital, the place he was later pronounced dead.
A girl was additionally grazed by the gunfire.
Police stated there had been ongoing disputes between the lads.
The case will likely be labeled as a justifiable murder and referred to a grand jury.
