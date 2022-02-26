Front Page

Shooting in West Dallas leaves 1 dead

February 26, 2022
Al Lindsey
DALLASDallas police are investigating a lethal capturing in West Dallas Friday evening that additionally injured a lady.

The capturing occurred simply earlier than 11:40 p.m., in the 3400 block of N. Winnetka Avenue.

Responding officers met with 26-year-old Christopher Johnson who stated he shot somebody, and it was later discovered to be 25-year-old Gavino Lorta.

In accordance with police, Lorta and his brother went to the home Johnson was standing in entrance of and began pointing weapons at him.

Johnson then acquired a gun from his automobile and fired in their course.

Lorta was hit in the shoulder. He was pushed to a hospital, the place he was later pronounced dead.

A girl was additionally grazed by the gunfire.

Police stated there had been ongoing disputes between the lads. 

The case will likely be labeled as a justifiable murder and referred to a grand jury.

