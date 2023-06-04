Shooting incident in Citrus County at a Dollar General

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has replied to an pressing name referring to a capturing incident at the Dollar General positioned off Gulf to Lake in Crystal River on Sunday. According to government, an armed suspect was once observed at the premises performing in a threatening means with obvious gunfire.

However, government have reassured the general public that that is an remoted incident without a additional threat to the general public’s protection. Nevertheless, they’re nonetheless urging voters to steer clear of the fast space whilst the investigation is ongoing.

We can handiest speculate and hope that the location is instantly resolved without a additional hurt led to. Please keep tuned for updates in this creating tale.