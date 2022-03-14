Shooting outside Chicago pizza shop leaves 7 men wounded

Authorities say a taking pictures exterior a pizza store on Chicago’s South Aspect has left seven males wounded

CHICAGO — A taking pictures exterior a pizza store on Chicago’s South Aspect has left seven males wounded, authorities mentioned.

The lads have been standing close to the road Sunday afternoon once they have been shot, police mentioned. Preliminary data from police indicated two have been in vital situation and the others have been in good situation.

A automobile pulled up close to the Little Caesars and somebody contained in the automobile “nearly instantly” opened hearth, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown mentioned throughout a press briefing Sunday. It wasn’t instantly recognized whether or not there was an argument simply earlier than the taking pictures.

“Whether or not it was a focused taking pictures or an altercation, it’s unacceptable,” Brown mentioned.

A second automobile could have been concerned, Brown mentioned. It wasn’t recognized whether or not a couple of individual fired pictures on the males and Brown requested the general public to share any data to assist in the continuing investigation.

No arrests have been instantly made. The lads who have been shot ranged in age from their early 30s to their 60s, police mentioned.

The taking pictures got here amid a rise in gun violence within the metropolis. Final 12 months, 797 homicides occurred in Chicago — greater than any single 12 months within the final quarter century.