Shooting reported at Fourth of July parade near Chicago

Hundreds of parade-goers — some visibly bloodied — fled the parade route, abandoning chairs, child strollers and blankets.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Police are responding to a capturing at a July Fourth parade in a Chicago suburb, authorities mentioned Monday. Authorities haven’t formally reported any casualties, however witnesses described seeing bloodied our bodies apparently lined with blankets.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the parade started round 10 a.m. however was abruptly halted 10 minutes later after pictures had been fired. Several witnesses informed the newspaper that they heard gunfire.

A Sun-Times reporter noticed blankets positioned over three bloodied our bodies.

Police informed individuals: “Everybody disburse, please. It is not safe to be here.”

Video shot by a Sun-Times journalist after the gunfire rang out reveals a band on a float persevering with to play as individuals run previous, screaming. A photograph posted to social media appeared to indicate swimming pools of blood near upturned chairs in downtown Highland Park.

Debbie Glickman, a Highland Park resident, mentioned she was on a parade float with coworkers and the group was ready to show onto the primary route when she noticed individuals operating away from the realm.

“People started saying ‘There’s a shooter, there’s a shooter, there a shooter,’” Glickman informed the Associated Press. “So we just ran. We just ran. It’s like mass chaos down there.”

She didn’t hear any noises or see anybody who seemed to be injured.

“I’m so freaked out,” she mentioned. “It’s just so sad.”

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office mentioned on Twitter that it’s helping Highland Park Police “with a shooting in the area of the Independence Day parade route.”

The sheriff’s workplace directed an AP reporter to contact Highland Park Police. The Police Department mentioned nobody was instantly accessible to debate the incident.

City leaders mentioned on Twitter that “Police are responding to an incident in downtown Highland Park. Fourth Fest has been canceled. Please avoid downtown Highland Park. More information will be shared as it becomes available.”

The metropolis mentioned on its web site that the parade would characteristic floats, marching bands, novelty teams, neighborhood entries and different particular leisure. A youngsters’s bike and pet parade additionally was scheduled to begin half-hour earlier than the primary parade.

Highland Park is situated about 25 miles north of downtown Chicago.