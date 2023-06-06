Shooting under investigation after crash in Collier County

” data-medium-file=”https://cdn.winknews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/Police-lights.-Photo-via-CBS-News..jpg?w=300″ data-large-file=”https://cdn.winknews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/Police-lights.-Photo-via-CBS-News..jpg?w=1024″/> Photo by way of CBS News.

Deputies in Collier County are investigating a capturing that befell on Immokalee Road close to Twin Eagles Boulevard and are in quest of information from the general public concerning the incident.

The capturing concerned a black pickup truck that crashed and rolled over round 11 p.m. on Thursday. Two people had been throughout the pickup truck on the time of the incident and suffered critical accidents.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has introduced that Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is providing a $3,000 praise to any individual who supplies information that results in an arrest in the case.

If you might have any information, please touch the Collier County Sheriff’s Office by way of calling 239-252-9300. Alternatively, you’ll be able to post a tip to Crime Stoppers on-line by way of clicking here or calling 1-800-780-TIPS.