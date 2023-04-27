Should Big 12 conference pursue UNLV in conference realignment?





UNLV is a first-rate realignment goal for conference commissioners in quest of primary media markets and the accompanying revenues. With Las Vegas positioning itself as a premier sports activities marketplace in America over the last decade, including UNLV can seem to be a no brainer for the Pac-12 and even the Big 12. However, Josh Neighbors, the host of Locked on Big 12, believes the concern for Brett Yormark will have to stay the pursuit of Pac-12 faculties. Neighbors does recognize the attraction of UNLV’s location, however he contends that “UNLV has not been good at the whole athletics thing.” UNLV has now not posted a successful report in soccer since 2013 and has now not reached the NCAA (*12*) in basketball since 2013. Although they have got had a better degree of good fortune in basketball, it’s difficult to ascertain their talent to be triumphant in the Big 12’s daunting basketball panorama.