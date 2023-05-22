Should Dallas Cowboys acquire Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook?

The long term of Dalvin Cook with the Minnesota Vikings is unsure, in spite of his 4 directly Pro Bowl appearances. With a possible $14.1 million cap hit in 2023, the Vikings might make a selection to business or unlock the 27-year-old operating again. Several groups, together with the Miami Dolphins, have expressed pastime in Cook, however one crew that would receive advantages probably the most from signing him is the Dallas Cowboys.

Locked on Cowboys host Marcus Mosher believes that signing Cook makes extra sense than creating a business and soaking up his whole contract for 2023. Mosher means that the Cowboys may construction a one-year care for a low cap hit and incorporate a variety of incentives. He stated, “I do think this makes some sense.”

If Cook had been to signal with Dallas, it could relieve some power from quarterback Dak Prescott via permitting the Cowboys to play a extra possession-based taste with a powerful operating sport. Cook would sign up for operating backs Tony Pollard and Malik Davis, in addition to sixth-round draft pick out Deuce Vaughn. Pollard would shift to a complimentary position, and whilst this might impede Vaughn’s construction, Cook’s addition may provide a vital spice up to the crew’s offensive line and assist him proceed to rack up 1,000-yard seasons.

Cook is a extremely sought-after participant this offseason, and the place he in the end finally ends up could have a ripple impact across the NFL in 2023. Nevertheless, for each Cook and the Cowboys, a transfer to Dallas may end up extremely advisable.