Shreveport mayor runs again, flights to Florida, Los Angeles

As Memorial Day and Mudbug Insanity handed and normalcy returned this week, information inside the 318 revolved spherical Shreveport’s mayor saying his re-election advertising marketing campaign and the Shreveport Regional Airport beginning comparatively low-cost flights to Florida and California.

four takeaways from Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins’ re-election advertising marketing campaign announcement

Utilizing Cross Lake as his backdrop, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins formally kicked off his re-election advertising marketing campaign Tuesday morning all through a information conference at Orlandeaux’s Café.

“We all know that these previous few years have been robust and difficult for our nation and for our metropolis,” Perkins said.

“We confronted challenges starting from COVID-19 to unprecedented gun violence. This has not been simple on you, your households or our group,” Perkins added.

Discover four takeaways from his speech proper right here. Perkins urged he would prioritize public safety and enterprise progress if re-elected.

Summer time journey plans? Take a look at the model new flights at Shreveport Regional Airport

Seeking to journey this summer season season? The Shreveport Regional Airport has new decisions for you.

Mark Crawford, Advertising and marketing and Public Relations Supervisor said, “starting Thursday we’ll have our nonstop flight to Orlando.”

The Orlando, Florida nonstop flight will ultimate until mid-August and shall be offered twice per week, Sunday and Thursday.

Along with the Orlando flight, Allegiant shall be offering flights to Destin, Florida and Los Angeles. These flights will begin Friday, June 3.

Louisiana military base by likelihood destroyed 10 years of psychological effectively being info

About 10 years of psychological effectively being info of Barksdale Air Pressure base personnel and family members have been “inadvertently destroyed,” in accordance a information launch Thursday morning.

The inactive medical info dated from 2006 to 2016.

“An intensive investigation was carried out and corrective actions have been carried out to make sure the suitable disposition of future data,” said Col. Randy Whitecotton, commander of the second Mission Help Group.

Discover out further about what occurred to the knowledge proper right here.

