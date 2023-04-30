‘Shrimpfinity’ art installation opens in new expansion at Fairgrounds St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida – The Fairgrounds St. Pete, a wildly immersive artist playground, has expanded with a brand-new installation dubbed “Shrimpfinity” via the acclaimed Milagros Collective. This playfully scrumptious art show off is the primary in a sequence of new expansions.

“Shrimpfinity” includes a six-foot-tall shrimp cocktail and a spinning shrimp disco ball that guests are welcome to bop below. Admission contains get admission to to this dizzying salute to seafood, and the family-friendly Fairgrounds St. Pete boasts greater than 20 immersive art shows via 60-plus artists. While Weird Florida serves because the beginning theme, the show off takes to the air from there.

To acquire tickets, verify working hours, and get instructions, seek advice from Fairgrounds St. Pete.



