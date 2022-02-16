Sidney Crosby fittingly scores 500th goal against rival Flyers, congratulated by Penguins legend Mario Lemieux

It just makes sense that Sidney Crosby hit a huge NHL milestone against his longtime rival.

The Penguins star scored his 500th career goal against the Flyers on Tuesday night, becoming the 46th player in league history to reach that total. He joined Alex Ovechkin (759) and Patrick Marleau (566) as the only active players with at least 500 goals. Marleau, who is currently a free agent, was the last player to surpass the 500-goal mark (February 2017).

Crosby got No. 500 on a first-period power play. Pittsburgh center Evgeni Malkin delivered the pass to Crosby, who smacked the puck past Philadelphia goalie Carter Hart.

“It feels good,” Crosby said during an in-game interview with AT&T Sportsnet. “I’ve been hovering around here for a little bit, so nice to get it, great to be at home to get it.”

Crosby has now scored 50 goals against the Flyers, the most goals he has scored against any team.

“I didn’t know that stat, but you know that when you play this team, you’ve gotta be up for it,” Crosby said. “It’s been that way since the first game I played them. That hasn’t changed.”

500 career goals, with at least one scored against all 31 other NHL teams ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/nvCzvIYPPq — Penguins PR (@PenguinsPR) February 16, 2022

Mario Lemieux congratulates Sidney Crosby after 500th goal

The only player to score more goals against the Flyers than Crosby? That would be fellow Pittsburgh legend Mario Lemieux, who congratulated Crosby in a video that was played on the big screen at PPG Paints Arena.

“Hey Sid, congratulations on your 500th goal. I’ve been able to witness most of them, incredible goals over the years,” Lemieux said. “I’m sure there will be plenty more in the future.”

Sidney Crosby joins Mario Lemieux (690) as the only players in Penguins history to score 500 goals with the team. Congrats Sid! pic.twitter.com/Kyq6Xzudgq — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 16, 2022

If Crosby wants to catch Lemieux on the all-time goals list, he has a lot of work to do. Lemieux is No. 11 in NHL history with 690 goals.