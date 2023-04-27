Siemens To Open EV Charger Factory In Carrollton

Siemens, a multinational technology company based out of Germany, has announced that it has opened a new electric vehicle (EV) charger manufacturing facility in Carrollton, Texas this week.

The new North Texas facility is the second manufacturing facility for EV chargers that Siemens has established in the U.S., and the tech company says that it will help generate 100 new employment opportunities in the area.

Siemens adds that the new facility will go towards supporting the multinational company’s objective of manufacturing one million electric vehicle chargers throughout the U.S. market, according to a press release.

“We’ve seen monumental growth in the U.S. EV market over the past several years, spurred in large part by federal investments, and Siemens continues to be perfectly positioned to help meet this demand and to bring the country further into an electrified transportation future,” said John DeBoer, head of Siemens eMobility North America, in a release.

“The investments we’re making in communities like Carrollton and the work that our skilled employees will be doing to bring EV charging infrastructure to life will have an impact much further than just these city limits.”

The newly-opened North Texas facility will focus on building Siemens’ Buy American-compliant level 2 AC electric vehicle chargers, named VersiCharge Blue. Ranging from 48 to 80 amps, the company says that the chargers can be utilized for almost any installation, including commercial, airports, offices, hotels, school campuses and more.

Beth Van Duyne, the U.S. representative for Texas’s 24th congressional district, says that the new manufacturing hub will help contribute to the North Texas area in a number of ways.

“Texans love manufacturing growth and we’re grateful to Siemens for continuing to invest here in North Texas where our workforce is second to none,” said Rep. Van Duyne. “As part of Siemens’ multi-billion dollar investment in advanced manufacturing in the United States, the new Carrollton manufacturing hub will help strengthen critical supply chains and create new, high tech job opportunities for our hard working families.”

