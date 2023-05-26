Sierra Club Florida condemns DeSantis’ ‘scorched-earth’ politics, supports NAACP

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sierra Club Florida has come along side six advocacy teams to sentence the politics of anger and worry within the state.

The Sierra Club, with a project to preserve the surroundings in Florida and national, launched a commentary on Friday expressing team spirit with the trip advisories launched through Equality Florida and the NAACP.





“The Governor’s scorched-earth approach does not represent who we are,” mentioned James S. Scott, Executive Committee Chair of Sierra Club Florida. “We are better than this.”

The NAACP launched a trip advisory on May 20, mentioning that Florida “has engaged in an all-out attack on Black Americans, accurate Black history, voting rights, members of the LGBTQ+ community, immigrants, women’s reproductive rights, and free speech, while simultaneously embracing a culture of fear, bullying, and intimidation by public officials.”

Since the advisory, different teams such because the League of United Latin American Citizens, Human Rights Campaign, the Florida Immigrant Coalition, and Equality Florida have launched statements opposing the political movements taken through Governor DeSantis.

“The People of Florida must stand in solidarity,” mentioned Scott.

DeSantis, alternatively, has replied to the advisories, calling the advisory from the NAACP a “farce.” In the Twitter post pronouncing his candidacy, the Governor and now presidential number one candidate remarked, “Claiming that Florida is unsafe is a total farce. I mean, are you kidding me? You look at cities around this country, they are awash in crime. In Florida, our crime rate is at a 50-year low. You look at the top 25 cities for crime in America, Florida does not have a single one amongst the top 25.”