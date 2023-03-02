Silver Alert: Arthur Henry Page missing Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas





DALLAS — Dallas police are calling for assist to search for a person that went missing Thursday.

Police additionally say he used to be observed on flock cameras in Fort Worth at 6:41 a.m. on Saturday.

Authorities launched a Silver Alert for Page the next Wednesday.

Arthur Page is a Black guy with gray hair and brown eyes. He is 5 ft 9 inches tall and weighs about 200 kilos.

Before going missing in Dallas, he used to be dressed in a gray blouse and blue denims. He used to be additionally riding a gray Chevrolet Cruze with the Pennsylvania registration number plate quantity LLN-1582.

Police say Page could also be at a loss for words and wish assist.

Any with information about Arthur Page’s whereabouts is requested to referred to as 911 or 214-671-4268. Police ask that you just point out case quantity 031992-2023.

#CriticalMissing-Arthur Henry Page@DallasPD is calling for assist in finding Arthur Henry Page. He used to be ultimate observed on 02/23/2023, within the 3000 blk of W Mockingbird Ln, riding a gray Chevy Cruze, Pennsylvania LP# LLn-1582. Persons with data are requested to name 911 or (214) 671-4268. pic.twitter.com/w9xlsSiYwV — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) February 25, 2023

tale by way of Source link