DALLAS — Dallas police are calling for assist to search for a person that went missing Thursday. 

Police additionally say he used to be observed on flock cameras in Fort Worth at 6:41 a.m. on Saturday.

Authorities launched a Silver Alert for Page the next Wednesday.

Arthur Page is a Black guy with gray hair and brown eyes. He is 5 ft 9 inches tall and weighs about 200 kilos.

Before going missing in Dallas, he used to be dressed in a gray blouse and blue denims. He used to be additionally riding a gray Chevrolet Cruze with the Pennsylvania registration number plate quantity LLN-1582.

Police say Page could also be at a loss for words and wish assist.

Any with information about Arthur Page’s whereabouts is requested to referred to as 911 or 214-671-4268. Police ask that you just point out case quantity 031992-2023.

