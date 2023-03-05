Silver Alert Canceled For Missing 91-Year-Old Man In Oklahoma County

UPDATE: The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Randall has been positioned and the Silver Alert is canceled.

A Silver Alert has been activated for Harvey Randall, 91, who the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says used to be final observed Saturday at 6 p.m. in Choctaw.

OHP activated the Silver Alert on the request of the Choctaw Police Department. Authorities say Randall used to be dressed in a inexperienced jacket and is ready 6-foot-2, 200 kilos and bald with blue eyes.

Police say Randall is identified with dementia and he’s believed to be using a 2010 Roadtrek RV with Oklahoma tag BIU921.

OHP stated there is no identified path of the place he’s going.

If you spot Randall, name 911.

This is a growing tale, keep tuned for updates.