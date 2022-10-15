Silver Alert Issued For Missing 69-Year-Old Man Last Seen In Lawton

Saturday, October fifteenth 2022, 4:10 pm
LAWTON, Okla. –
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has activated a Silver Alert for 69-year-old Pete Rollins out of Lawton, Oklahoma.
OHP mentioned Rollins was final seen Thursday, Oct. thirteenth on the Lawton Indian Hospital round 10 a.m.
Rollins is 5-foot-9 and weighs 190 kilos. He has gray hair and blue eyes.
Authorities say he was final seen carrying a black t-shirt, blue denims and white tennis sneakers.
OHP says he could possibly be driving a white 2003 Chevy Silverado with Oklahoma tag DZY856.
If you see Rollins or have any information, name 911.
