Oklahoma

Silver Alert Issued For Missing 69-Year-Old Man Last Seen In Lawton

October 15, 2022
LAWTON, Okla.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has activated a Silver Alert for 69-year-old Pete Rollins out of Lawton, Oklahoma.

OHP mentioned Rollins was final seen Thursday, Oct. thirteenth on the Lawton Indian Hospital round 10 a.m.

Rollins is 5-foot-9 and weighs 190 kilos. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

Authorities say he was final seen carrying a black t-shirt, blue denims and white tennis sneakers.

OHP says he could possibly be driving a white 2003 Chevy Silverado with Oklahoma tag DZY856.

If you see Rollins or have any information, name 911.

