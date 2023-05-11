Silver Glove Series Ends in Loss

Next Game: at Tulane 5/12/2023 | 6:00 PM

May. 12 (Fri) / 6:00 PM at Tulane History

HOUSTON – Despite a six-run 3rd inning, the Houston baseball group succumbed to a 13-7 loss towards Rice in the finale of the Silver Glove Series on Wednesday evening at Reckling Park.

Rice’s (18-31) Garret Zaskoda (1-1) threw 3 hitless innings towards the Cougars (28-20). He secured his first win of the season whilst Houston’s Dan Wright (2-2) took his 2d loss. The Cougars end the Silver Glove collection with a 2-1 file towards the Owls this season.

Key Innings

3rd | After Rice scored 3 runs in the ground of the primary inning, Houston answered in the highest of the 3rd with six runs. A Justin Murray unmarried began the scoring stampede because it introduced house junior 3rd baseman Zach Arnold . Murray got here around the plate on a Thomas Lyssy flooring out prior to senior shortstop Ian McMillan laced a unmarried into left box for a 3-3 rating. Junior catcher Dylan Post knocked his first double of the season bringing house two runners for the Cougars first lead of the sport at 5-3. Graduate switch Drew Bianco right away adopted with a double of his personal to left box to push Houston’s result in 6-3. But, it wasn’t lengthy prior to an Owls house run introduced the sport inside one at 6-5.

7th | The two groups traded runs in the highest of the 5th and backside of the fourth prior to a 4 run inning from the Owls in the ground of the 7th gave Rice the lead once more at 10-7. The Owls tacked on a three-run homer in the ground of the 8th to safe the win 13-7.

UP NEXT:

The Cougars proceed its street go back and forth with a three-game convention collection at Tulane beginning on Friday. The Friday and Saturday video games are slated for six p.m. with Sunday’s matchup at 1:30 p.m. The video games shall be broadcast on ESPN+ with a are living radio display on The Varsity Network.

TICKETS ON SALE

Houston Baseball flex plan packs and single-game tickets are on sale for the 2023 season. Fans should purchase tickets via calling 713-G0-COOGS (462-6647) or via clicking here.

SUPPORT HOUSTON RISE



Join Houston Rise, a $150 million fundraising marketing campaign for Houston Athletics devoted to championship luck in the Big 12 Conference. Every Houston Rise contribution prepares our Cougars to compete and win once we get started Big 12 festival in July 2023. Click here to upward push and be counted.

JOIN THE DUGOUT CLUB



Fans are invited to enroll in The Dugout Club to at once enhance Houston Baseball. Members supply monetary enhance at once to Houston Baseball for wishes past running price range. For extra information concerning the Dugout Club, textual content UHBASEBALL to 71777, name Cougar Pride at 713-743-GoUH (4684) or click here.

STAY CONNECTED



Fans can obtain updates via following UHCougarBB on Twitter and meet up with the newest news and notes at the group via clicking LIKE at the group’s Facebook web page at Houston Cougar Baseball. Fans too can practice the group on Instagram at uhcougarbb.