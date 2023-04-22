Simone Biles marries Jonathan Owens | Houston, Texas news





Houston has a brand new energy couple! Olympic champion and mythical gymnast, Simone Biles, and NFL protection, Jonathan Owens, tied the knot and introduced the news on social media over the weekend.

The proficient Biles has an outstanding resume with a whopping 29 Olympic and World Championship medals to her title, together with 4 Olympic golds. Often thought to be the best gymnast of all time, she has made historical past together with her performances and impressed numerous folks world wide.