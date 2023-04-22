Simone Biles marries Jonathan Owens | Houston, Texas news

Houston has a brand new energy couple! Olympic champion and mythical gymnast, Simone Biles, and NFL protection, Jonathan Owens, tied the knot and introduced the news on social media over the weekend.
The proficient Biles has an outstanding resume with a whopping 29 Olympic and World Championship medals to her title, together with 4 Olympic golds. Often thought to be the best gymnast of all time, she has made historical past together with her performances and impressed numerous folks world wide.
Owens, who performed for the Houston Texans within the 2020 season, is coming off a occupation yr, with 111 tackles in 17 video games performed. Although these days a loose agent, Owens is understood for his hobby at the box and determination to the sport.