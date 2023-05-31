Singer DaniLeigh accused of DUI hit-and-run in Miami Beach, fracturing victim’s spine

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Singer DaniLeigh was once arrested on a criminal hit-and-run price early Tuesday morning after police accused her of using inebriated and hitting a moped rider on South Beach, dragging the scooter for approximately a block ahead of officials stuck up along with her.

DaniLeigh, whose actual identify is Danielle Leigh Curiel, is a recording artist identified for her hit songs like “Lil Bebe” and “Easy”. The 28-year-old singer was once born in Miami and now lives in Pembroke Pines. She just lately won wider media consideration as the previous female friend of rapper DaBaby, with whom she stocks a daughter.

The incident came about in Miami Beach when Curiel was once allegedly using a rushing and swerving Mercedes-Benz G550, sometimes called a G-Wagen. The police file mentioned that she hit the moped rider close to eleventh Street and endured using for approximately a block ahead of she was once pulled over via an officer close to sixteenth Street.

The sufferer of the twist of fate survived however suffered a kidney laceration and a spinal fracture. Curiel is going through severe fees, together with criminal hit-and-run and inebriated using citations. The police file signifies that she had a blood alcohol degree virtually two times the felony restrict and an empty bottle of Don Julio 1942 tequila was once discovered in her automotive.

