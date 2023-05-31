Singer ‘Danileigh’ arrested for DUI hit-and-run in Miami Beach – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

On May 30, 2023, singer Danileigh, whose actual identify is Danielle L. Curiel, was once arrested following a hit-and-run coincidence involving a grey Mercedes Benz G550 and a moped scooter. The incident came about on the 1100 block of Washington Ave. in Miami Beach, Florida.

According to the police file, officials had been alerted to the coincidence at round 12:53 am. A witness reported seeing the Mercedes Benz touring at a top charge of velocity and weaving thru site visitors prior to colliding with the moped. The motive force didn’t prevent and endured riding with the moped caught in the entrance of the automobile for a couple of block.

Another witness corroborated the account, and Officer O. Perez was once sooner or later flagged down on the 1400 block of Washington Ave. Officer Perez attempted to start up a site visitors prevent, however the motive force refused to conform in the beginning. After honking time and again, the motive force sooner or later pulled over on the 1600 block of Washington Ave.

Upon means, Officer Perez detected a powerful odor of alcohol coming from the automobile. The motive force, known as Danielle L. Curiel, failed to supply evidence of insurance coverage and exhibited slow motor abilities. Both Curiel and her closely intoxicated passenger, Miss Storey, had been positioned below detention pending additional investigation.

Officer Sanchez took over the investigation, providing Curiel the chance to accomplish box sobriety workout routines, which she failed to accomplish to straightforward. She was once arrested and transported to the Miami Beach Breath Testing Room, the place breath exams confirmed alcohol ranges of 0.145 and zero.148.

The sufferer sustained non-life-threatening accidents, together with a kidney laceration and a spinal fracture, and was once taken to Ryder Trauma. In Curiel’s automobile, an open bottle of 1942 Don Julio tequila was once discovered, and the automobile was once towed.

Curiel was once later taken to Mount Sinai Hospital for clinical clearance prior to being taken to TGK by means of Miami Beach Detention Officers. She has been charged with leaving the scene with out rendering care, failing to make use of due care, DUI, and DUI assets injury.

