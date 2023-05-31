Singer Sia reveals she is “on the spectrum”

Sia has shared that she is “on the spectrum” and identifies as “neuroatypical,” while also discussing her recovery from substance abuse during an appearance on “Rob Has a Podcast.” Last year, Sia revealed that she went to rehab after receiving criticism for casting neurotypical actress Maddie Ziegler in a film role as a girl with autism. Sia referred to herself as being in “recovery brain” and discussed regulating emotions with drug counselor Carolyn Wiger on the podcast. Additionally, Sia praised Wiger for not feeling the need to put on a “human suit” in the outside world. Sia also explained that words like “neuroatypical” and “neurodivergent” are often used by people with autism or ADHD to describe how they differ from others.

Sia had faced backlash for not casting an actor with autism for the role in her film “Music,” and critics called for a warning about scenes showing physical restraint. Sia responded by tweeting that her character was based “completely” on her friend who is neuroatypical and nonverbal, and that the restraint scenes would be removed. She later added that “MUSIC in no way condones or recommends the use of restraint on autistic people.” In general, people with autism may have challenges with communication, social interaction, and leisure activities.

Sia said that nobody can truly know and love someone who is living with secrets and shame. It is important to understand the different ways people can identify and experience the world around them.