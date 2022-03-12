Singer Traci Braxton of “Braxton Family Values” dies at 50

Singer Traci Braxton, who was featured along with her household within the actuality tv sequence “Braxton Household Values,” died at age 50 on Saturday.
Her sister, Toni, and household mentioned that Braxton died “this morning because the snow was falling.” In line with experiences, Traci Braxton had been preventing esophageal most cancers.
“Evidently, she was a brilliant mild, a beautiful daughter, an incredible sister, a loving mom, spouse, grandmother and a revered performer,” the household mentioned. “We are going to miss her dearly.”
“Braxton Household Values” aired for seven seasons beginning in 2011 on WeTV. It targeted on the lives of sisters Toni, Traci, Tamar, Trina and Towanda and their prolonged households.
Traci was an actress and singer who launched albums in 2014 and 2018, with the singles “Final Name” and “Damaged Issues” her best-known songs.
She spent a lot of her time doing social work for youngsters with disabilities, based on her web site.
She was married to Kevin Surratt, with whom she appeared on the TV sequence “Marriage Boot Camp.” Their son, Kevin Surratt Jr., mentioned on Instagram Saturday that his mom fought to the top.
“I like my mom endlessly and this hurts a lot however I am at peace understanding she’s not in ache anymore,” he mentioned.