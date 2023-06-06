Single bullet wounds 2 men, leaves woman with shrapnel injuries

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio police are lately searching for a suspect who fired a unmarried gunshot early on Tuesday. This unlucky incident had left two males wounded and a woman with shrapnel injuries. The taking pictures had came about in an condo complicated situated within the 2700 block of Westward Dr, which was once close to W. Military Dr.

Upon arriving on the scene, the investigators have found out that the 2 sufferers have been strolling against an condo to test on a pal when the suspect had pop out of some other unit to confront them. An argument ensued, resulting in the taking pictures. One guy was once struck within the leg, and the bullet has long past thru his leg and hit the opposite sufferer’s leg as smartly.

Both sufferers, elderly 39 and 50 years outdated, have been straight away rushed to the clinic for remedy. Fortunately, they’re anticipated to get well from their damage. The file additionally displays that a 21-year-old woman who was once strolling against the commotion suffered a minor damage from shrapnel. However, she didn’t require hospitalization.

The cops carried out a seek within the house for the suspect who had run off however have been not able to search out him

